Dak Prescott, Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Board Private Jet To Miami

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos hopped on a private jet heading to Florida on Friday ... with all signs pointing to the former engaged couple spending Father's Day weekend together.

TMZ Sports obtained pics of the two boarding the plane with their daughters at McKinney National Airport around 11:45 AM ... with Miami being the final destination.

Worth noting, Ramos is from the Sunshine State, so perhaps a bigger family gathering is part of the itinerary.

The pair has been able to put their relationship drama to the side as they coparent their two kids together -- as we previously reported, they were a united front for their 1-year-old's birthday last month.

Just days before that b-day bash, Prescott was spotted at a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth with Ramos' friend and would-be-bridesmaid Caitlin Rance ... but the Cowboys quarterback told us there was nothing romantic going on between them.

Rance herself also issued a denial ... but our sources said the two certainly looked like more than friends at the May 15 night out.

We were told after the shocking split both sides were committed to prioritizing their kids, even though there was no hope at salvaging their relationship -- and Friday's pics is further proof they're sticking to their word.