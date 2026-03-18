Sarah Jane Ramos Resurfaces After Dak Prescott Breakup, Smiles With Kids

Sarah Jane Ramos is back on social media after calling off her wedding to Dallas Cowboys superstar Dak Prescott -- posting a series of photos showing her smiling with their two children.

The 32-year-old provided the update on Wednesday ... and it's great to see after the whirlwind past few weeks she's had.

Ramos' bright grin suggests she's doing okay following her split from Prescott -- TMZ Sports broke the news nearly two weeks ago that the couple would not be tying the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10.

The couple -- who got engaged in October 2024 -- informed guests of the cancellation in an email, saying it was a "difficult decision" and they're deeply sorry for the inconvenience.

After the shocking news, rumors spread like wildfire on social media ... with one fake report stating the breakup was due to a disagreement over a prenup.

We debunked that talk ... as we were told the topic was never an issue.

Prescott -- entering his 10th season with the Cowboys -- has yet to comment on the breakup.