Dak Prescott Calls Sarah Jane Ramos Breakup 'Unfortunate Situation'

Dak Prescott is opening up on his engagement going up in flames ... saying it's an "unfortunate situation," especially with a bunch of "false narratives" being thrown around.

The Dallas Cowboys star addressed his split from Sarah Jane Ramos at training camp this week ... and while he didn't specify what coverage of the split was inaccurate, he said both sides of the break were impacted by bad info.

"Yeah, I mean. I don't necessarily think it was public to me," Prescott said. "Once again, I believe what you take in, what you read, what you look up, you're doing that to yourself."

"There were a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides," he said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"Yeah, it was an unfortunate situation for obviously everybody. More importantly, the kids. And so for me, it's just about making sure I'm there in every which way for them."

TMZ Sports broke the story -- the couple called off their wedding earlier this year during their joint bachelor/bachelorette parties.

There were rumblings it was due to SJR not wanting to sign a prenup ... but our sources denied that notion.

Prescott was spotted at an event with one of Ramos' would-be bridesmaids, Caitlin Rance, months later ... but he directly told us they weren't dating.

Our sources said at the time both Prescott and Ramos were hellbent on co-parenting their two children peacefully and remaining in each other's lives ... and so far, that appears to be going well.

We were also told there is no shot at getting back together.