Ex-Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Claims Police Pointed Gun at Him in Front of Daughters

Cops Had a Gun on Me in Front of My Daughters!!!

Dez Bryant ended up in a really scary situation Sunday ... when he says a cop pointed a gun at him in front of his daughters.

In the video obtained by Outkick, it shows an officer in a Texas parking lot armed with a rifle, before the camera cuts to the Dallas Cowboys alum handcuffed and on the ground alongside 2 other men.

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Dez told the outlet he was less worried about what was happening than about his girls watching it.

He said ... "I was really more so concerned about my children, you know, looking at their dad, you know, being on the ground with a gun pointed at me."

The sports star says the guys had cut him off in traffic ... and he tried to tell them to drive safer. The outlet reports he had ended up in the same parking lot as the men, where they started arguing.

Dez said one of the guys began threatening him ... seeming to insinuate that he was going to shoot him.

But he says instead of pulling out a gun, the guy pulled out a phone to record. He said ... "I told him, you know, get the phone off me. So what I ended up doing is I knocked the phone out of his hand."

Dez says the man threatened to call the cops, and he welcomed it, thinking the officers would investigate. Instead, one cop pulled a gun and told all three men to get on the ground.

The ex-NFL player says that's when his girlfriend showed up with his daughters and started recording.

He says the other guys were free to go after the cops looked at the video they'd taken ... but Dez says they didn't bother to check surveillance cameras or try to find footage of the reckless driving to get more context for the incident.

Dez said it felt "very one-sided" and one officer instructed him to be "the bigger person."

The cops gave Dez a citation for "Assault by Contact," according to Outkick ... and the athlete's claiming self-defense.