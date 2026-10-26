Taylor Swift Fans Pissed at Seattle Seahawks For Friendship Bracelet Meme

Taylor Swift's man has to shake off a bad loss his team suffered at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night ... but her fans couldn't do the same when it comes to a roast the team put on its official social media.

Here's the deal ... right after Seattle won their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3, the team shared a pic of white, blue, and green friendship bracelets with charms that read "Seahawks Win" at the bottom.

End Game https://t.co/fUGMpcCMjX @Seahawks

The team captioned the post, "End Game" ... seemingly a reference to the 2017 Swift track of the same name.

It's not out of the ordinary for teams to talk a little you-know-what online after they secure a W ... though it's not often that the wife of a player is the target of ridicule.

Check out some of the comments ... a few fans are calling the Seahawks classless -- adding the reigning Super Bowl champs need to "do better."

Of course, Taylor's been front and center in the NFL sphere since she and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 ... popping up in broadcasts and even coming onto the field in February 2024 after Kelce and company won Super Bowl LVIII.

Still, the pair are married now ... and other famous WAGs like actress Hailee Steinfeld -- Josh Allen's wife -- and Christian McCaffrey's better half, Olivia Culpo, don't catch the same amount of flak.