Taylor Swift Doesn't Miss a Beat or a Chiefs Game After L.A. Performance

Taylor Swift is putting in some serious overtime ... going from the stage in Los Angeles to the stands in Kansas City in less than 24 hours.

🏈 | Taylor Swift supporting her husband Travis Kelce at this afternoons Chiefs game. https://t.co/pkjr8JXFc3 @TimesSwift

The pop superstar showed up at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday to cheer on hubby Travis Kelce as the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers ... proving a late night in Hollywood wasn't going to keep her from game day.

TS is seen looking stunning in a red turtleneck chatting it up in a box with her bestie Este Haim and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

🚨| Taylor Swift performing "The Fate of Ophelia" for the very first time at the Academy Museum Gala! https://t.co/w1Pidc32mh @tswifterastour

Taylor performed at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A. Saturday night, treating the star-studded crowd to hits including "Blank Space," "Love Story" and "The Fate of Ophelia."

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift At The Academy Museum Gala @JPASC24

She also turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning Dior gown ... though Travis wasn't by her side, with the tight end getting ready for Sunday's showdown.

Now, she's traded the Hollywood spotlight for some football ... and with the Chiefs entering the game undefeated at 4-0, Taylor's hoping to keep the good times rolling.