Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Ohio Neighbors Oppose Fence Couple Want To Build Around Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are facing one of their first big adversaries as a married couple ... their neighbors in Ohio, who are apparently pretty pissed about a fence they're building around their home ... TMZ has confirmed.

The fence at their lakeside home in Cleveland has become a source of conflict, with a board convening to hear both sides about a month ago.

We've obtained a transcript of the Architectural Review Board meeting ... where a team of people working on Travis and Taylor's project discussed the 6-foot-tall black, powder-coated aluminum fence they're proposing.

According to the transcript, the fence will be moved about 2 feet inside the actual property line to stay away from sewer lines ... and the couple also wants to plant lots of trees on the property -- presumably for privacy.

One of the couple's neighbors -- a woman named Katherine Bolton -- says the nearby sewer line is her big issue -- and she doesn't think the trees the couple wants to plant are going to be far enough away from the old, decaying sewer line.

Katherine seemingly took a shot at her famous neighbors, too ... at one point saying, "This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, move on and buy another house" -- sounds like she doesn't think T-Swift will necessarily be hanging in Cleveland long.

There are also a lot of deer in the area, residents argue ... and apparently there's a concern one could end up impaled on a fence post.

As you know ... Taylor and Travis have been busy the last few months. They got married at Madison Square Garden in July, and now Travis is in full football mode -- helping the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 start.