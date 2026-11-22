Kellyanne Conway's ex-husband, George Conway, had a pretty sarcastic reply to Matt Gaetz ... and it was all over an interview TMZ DC got with his ex.

Subtweeting TMZ DC's interview with Kellyanne, Matt wrote that Kellyanne is the "picture of class," before adding ... "She also buries the knife in [George], pointing out what a loser and bad father he is."

Whoa, shots fired! Well of course George had to respond to that, writing on X ... "I can only dream of being half the fine person you are, Matt."

Play video content Video: Kellyanne Conway Throws Ex-Husband George Under the Bus Ahead of Thanksgiving TMZ DC

As you know ... Charlie chatted with Kellyanne last week, and let's just say President Trump's former Senior Counselor did not have the kindest words to say about her ex.

At one point, Kellyanne said of George ... "He was around Washington all last week, didn't stop by."

This isn't the first time Matt has commented on George, BTW ... Matt told Fox News in 2019 that it was "frustrating" for President Trump to see George "be so critical" of him.

Despite being at opposite ends of the political spectrum, Kellyanne and George were married for 22 years before they announced their divorce in 2023.