The U.S. Department of Agriculture was the target of a cyberattack this week ... and the breach has raised serious concerns.

Two former USDA officials with knowledge of the matter told NBC News ... the USDA told employees on Thursday that its system for paying farmers was hit.

The officials told the outlet that as of now, only the payment database was breached ... but the breach does raise concerns that hackers could be able to access sensitive food safety information.

The government is investigating the matter, but has not figured out who was behind the cyberattack.

The attack is the latest in tech outages and cyberattacks that have been plaguing the U.S. for over a week.

So far, Microsoft, the FAA, banks, the NSA's classified communication system, and more have gone down at some point in the past several days.