The Hollywood Burbank Airport -- a preferred travel hub for celebs leaving or landing in Los Angeles -- went ATC Zero Wednesday night ... meaning there was no air traffic control to guide pilots.

CBS Los Angeles first reported the outage ... sharing radio chatter of an air traffic controller telling pilots they wouldn't have an air traffic controller.

In that situation, pilots coordinate landings and takeoffs among themselves ... and the outlet also shared audio of some pilots informing others which runway they'd be taking off from.

As for why the airport went ATC Zero ... sources told CBS it's likely related to a staffing issue -- and the same problem could crop up later this evening. Thankfully, planes generally stop taking off or landing at Hollywood Burbank around 10 PM ... so there's not too much late-night traffic to worry about.

It's not a widespread issue like last week's nationwide ground stop ... though it will certainly add to the public paranoia as more and more systems Americans rely on are plagued by problems.

Issues with major banks, widespread email outages, and more have ratcheted up the fear for many people ... including several senators who say they haven't been briefed yet.

Play video content Video: President Trump Urges Americans to Stay Calm Amid Widespread Outages Fox News

President Donald Trump said there's no reason to worry ... and a cybersecurity expert we spoke to told us the recent issues aren't related to a cyberattack -- but people are still on edge.