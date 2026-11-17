Just hours after the FAA ground stop that left thousands of air travelers stranded at airports was lifted, Markwayne Mullin was already in the air ... because he hopped on a government plane for a ride to a college football game.

According to The Post, the Secretary of Homeland Security hopped on the private plane Saturday to zip on over to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for Saturday night's huge matchup between Texas and LSU ... while thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled as airlines scrambled to resume operations after Friday's ground stop.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told The Post ... "Secretary Mullin is required by law to travel on a government airplane. This is to ensure access to secure communications and to comply by his constitutional duty of continuity of government should a national emergency arise."

The spokesperson also clarified the travel costs came out of Mullin's pocket, adding ... "Any flight not related to his service as DHS Secretary he pays for personally."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

CNBC host Joe Kernen called him out on air ... but Mullin insisted the skies had been open for 21 hours, claiming they never would've taken off if they weren't.

Mullin told Kernen ... "We still gotta live our life at the same time."

Kernen also called him out for spending the game in Bollinger Shipping CEO Ben Bordelon's private box ... because Bordelon's company has made billions in DHS contracts.

Play video content Video: FAA Calls Off Nationwide Ground Stop Following Travel Chaos Fox News

Mullin claimed he'd never met or talked to the CEO before the football game ... and insists they weren't discussing deals in the box.

So while everyone else was stuck in airport terminals, Trump's cabinet member was living it up in a billionaire's box at the day's biggest college football game.