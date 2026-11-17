Even America's top spies aren't immune to the wave of tech outages sweeping the country ... 'cause the National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications network has just gone down.

According to CNN, the system, known as NSA Net, is currently offline ... leaving employees at one of the nation's most powerful intelligence agencies unable to use the network to share classified information.

Think of it as a top-secret version of Slack ... except instead of office gossip, NSA employees use it to communicate sensitive intelligence.

Sources told CNN the agency is scrambling to figure out what went wrong and how widespread the problem is ... even staggering employees' arrival times at its Fort Meade, Maryland headquarters as officials investigate.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

And while the timing may raise eyebrows, sources say there's currently no evidence of a cyberattack or anything malicious behind the outage ... but don't expect Senator Josh Hawley to buy that.

The disruption comes on the heels of a string of major tech failures across the country ... including a Microsoft outage, banking disruptions and an FAA communications meltdown that temporarily grounded flights nationwide.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

Still, the outage doesn't mean the NSA has stopped operating altogether ... just that one of its key internal communication systems is out of commission.

The NSA has yet to publicly comment on the problem.