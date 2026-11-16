UPDATE

3:13 PM PT -- United Airlines says it resolved a technology issue that affected departing flights, according to AP.

The travel headaches just keep coming ... United Airlines is dealing with a widespread system outage Monday, leaving flights stuck on the ground just days after the FAA's rare nationwide ground stop.

United confirmed it's experiencing a widespread system outage affecting departing flights ... throwing another wrench into travelers' plans. The airline says flights already in the air are not affected, and neither are United Express flights.

One passenger wrote on X that her flight was grounded because of an issue with the plane's weight-and-balance system ... though she says her pilot clarified the problem was unrelated to Friday's FAA meltdown.

As we reported ... the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday after a technical malfunction disrupted air traffic control communications, bringing departures across the country to a halt.

It's unclear how long United's latest outage will last or how many flights have been affected.