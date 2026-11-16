Friday's nationwide FAA meltdown has sparked an FBI investigation ... and now conflicting reports are swirling over who actually has the routers blamed for the massive flight shutdown.

According to Reuters, the FBI hasn't seized the routers linked to disruptions in Arkansas and Texas. Instead, the equipment is being tested at an L3Harris lab in Florida, with FAA officials overseeing the process and FBI agents on site.

That contradicts a report from CNN, which cited a source familiar with the investigation saying the FBI had taken possession of the equipment following Friday's aviation chaos.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC he personally contacted FBI Director Kash Patel and invited agents to help with the investigation.

Investigators are now trying to recreate the technical failure that triggered the shutdown and determine how a router installation in El Dorado, Arkansas, could have disrupted air traffic across the country.

As previously reported, Friday's nearly five-hour ground stop resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights ... after a communications overload disrupted ATC systems across much of the country.

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Duffy says officials are also examining a second router in Amarillo, Texas, but so far there's no indication a foreign cyberattack was responsible.