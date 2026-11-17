Play video content Video: Bruce Schneier Says No Cyberattacks Just Failures TMZ.com

Bruce Schneier -- a cybersecurity expert -- says people shouldn't blame cyberterrorism for the country's recent issues ... he says Americans should instead look to the economic system.

We spoke to the Harvard lecturer on Tuesday ... and he made it clear that the FAA's nationwide ground stop last week, the issues with Microsoft Outlook and other outages affecting the nation aren't related to coordinated or uncoordinated cyberattacks.

Schneier says there "seems to be no malfeasance at all" ... and he jokes if we're going to make up a scapegoat, then he votes we might as well blame it on aliens.

He adds that no one in cybersecurity is buying the online conspiracy theories ... adding that these compounding failures are simply the result of a "bad luck week."

As for the actual cause ... Schneier's challenging people to take a hard look at late-stage capitalism and the way it slashes redundancy to cut expenses and increase profits.

As you know ... Americans are concerned amid a string of outages impacting important systems. Earlier Tuesday, the National Security Agency's top-secret communication network went down -- making it impossible for agents to share key information securely.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

Senator Josh Hawley doesn't believe these are all coincidences ... even while President Donald Trump brushes off concerns.