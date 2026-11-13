Microsoft Making Progress To Fully Restoring Outlook After Thousands of Memes Expressing Joy From Outage

Microsoft's huge headache restoring Outlook and other services that went down Thursday is now bleeding into Friday... but the company says it's making progress ... putting an end to the memes being created by employees estatic by not having emails.

The tech company, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, saw its popular Microsoft 365 services, such as Exchange Online and other email services, come to a screeching halt around 1:30 pm ET Thursday for many users who first started reporting issues in the morning hours from Asia to the United States.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Since then, the company has been doggedly attempting to solve the issues and get their servers back up and running ... but, so far, they've fallen short of fully restoring access. Company execs, however, say they are using “a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure.”

The problem is that about 130,000 users from the roughly 430 million people using the Microsoft 365 app have been impacted by the worldwide outage. Most of the impacted users are reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook.

One thing's for sure ... the company says there is no evidence of a cyberattack or a data breach.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

But some good news came in overnight ... Microsoft reported on X that its seeing "encouraging recovery progress in Europe," and "North America is also improving."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.