Jensen Huang Steps Down as Nvidia CEO Following Affair With Chinese Government Spy
Jensen Huang Resigns As NVIDIA CEO
Published
Jensen Huang is dunzo at NVIDIA, stepping down as the tech company’s CEO amid his extramarital affair with a Chinese government spy and reports of a second affair.
NVDIA's Board of Directors just released a statement saying Huang resigned as "President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately."
The Board announced that Huang will be replaced by Colette Kress, who will have the title of Interim Chief Executive Officer, until the company finds a permanent successor. Kress was NVIDIA's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.