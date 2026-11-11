Frankie Muniz Speaks Out After Being Released from Hospital Following Car Crash

Frankie Muniz is out of the hospital after a scary incident during practice at Daytona International Speedway.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star confirmed he’s been released from the hospital following the incident while preparing for Ford’s “Proud to Honor” event.

In a statement, Frankie said ... “I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.

Despite the scare, Frankie says he’s doing okay ... crediting his car with keeping him safe saying, “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” he said.

Frankie also thanked Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, hospital staff and everyone who reached out with prayers and well wishes.