Frankie Muniz Hospitalized After Race Car Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Frankie Muniz was rushed to a hospital after crashing during practice at Daytona International Speedway ... TMZ has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Ford Racing tells TMZ ... Muniz was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation after crashing during practice. We're told he's awake and alert, but will not compete in tonight's event.

Frankie Muniz is in the hospital after he was involved in a crash at the Daytona International Speedway.⁠ ⁠ ET was on site to interview Frankie, who was set to drive for Team Air Force at Ford's Veterans Day Classic, when he crashed during a practice lap. The speedway was not open to the public at the time.⁠ ⁠ We're told Frankie was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation, but he is awake and alert. He will no longer participate in the race.⁠ ⁠ It's unclear if he will be released in time to attend the race, where his 'Malcolm in the Middle' co-star Bryan Cranston was set to appear in support of Frankie.⁠ ⁠ (📸: Getty Images) @etnow

A photo of the Team Air Force car Muniz was scheduled to drive in the Ford Veterans Day Classic shows significant damage to the roof following the crash.

The Ford Veterans Day Classic is an exhibition race featuring 12 drivers from various racing disciplines including NASCAR competing to honor the six branches of the U.S. military.

Muniz, who began his racing career in 2004, currently competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he drives a Ford F-150.

Bryan Cranston, who played Frankie's father on "Malcolm in the Middle," was reportedly scheduled to attend Wednesday night's race to cheer him on, according to Entertainment Tonight, which first reported the crash.