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Frankie Muniz Hospitalized After Race Car Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Frankie Muniz Hospitalized After Race Car Crash at Daytona

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Frankie Muniz was rushed to a hospital after crashing during practice at Daytona International Speedway ... TMZ has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Ford Racing tells TMZ ... Muniz was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation after crashing during practice. We're told he's awake and alert, but will not compete in tonight's event.

A photo of the Team Air Force car Muniz was scheduled to drive in the Ford Veterans Day Classic shows significant damage to the roof following the crash.

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The Ford Veterans Day Classic is an exhibition race featuring 12 drivers from various racing disciplines including NASCAR competing to honor the six branches of the U.S. military.

Muniz, who began his racing career in 2004, currently competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he drives a Ford F-150.

Frankie Muniz Behind the Wheel
Launch Gallery
Frankie Muniz Racing Launch Gallery
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Bryan Cranston, who played Frankie's father on "Malcolm in the Middle," was reportedly scheduled to attend Wednesday night's race to cheer him on, according to Entertainment Tonight, which first reported the crash.

This isn't Frankie's first crash of the year ... he also wrecked a "Malcolm in the Middle"-themed truck in April, shortly before the show's revival premiered.

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