Frankie Muniz Posts Family Pic With Estranged Wife After 'Rock Bottom' Post

Frankie Muniz is back on Instagram after making an alarming admission that he'd gone through a difficult period in the last 6 weeks ... this time posting a pic with estranged wife Paige Price and their son, Mauz.

Sharing a pair of pics of the family riding in their car after one of Mauz's soccer games ... Frankie could be seen smiling and Paige making faces at the camera. No drama here, it seems!

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In his caption, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star wrote ... "Post soccer shenanigans with the fam. Our little dude got a medal for excellence in sportsmanship!"

The pic of their group outing comes just a day after Paige shared an extremely cryptic message in the wake of Frankie's admission.

On her Instagram Stories ... Paige posted a clip of her making a wax seal ... and wrote over it ... "Life is all about perspective. If you ask the grass, the zebra is the monster and the lion is the protector."

We reported earlier ... the concern for Frankie's well-being started after he said that the "last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I'm praying to wake up from."

His post admitted he had hit "rock bottom" and that everything felt "heavy," "unclear" and like it was "falling apart."