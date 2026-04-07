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Seldom Seen 'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Erik Per Sullivan Spotted Ahead of Reboot

'Malcolm In The Middle' Star Dewey's Just Fine Without Reboot

By TMZ Staff
Published
Erik Per Sullivan groceries in boston us sun mega 1
The US Sun/ MEGA

Erik Per Sullivan is the star from the original "Malcolm In The Middle" who is NOT returning for the upcoming reboot ... and it looks like civilian life is treating him just fine.

Check out these photos of the seemingly retired actor living a humble life in Boston, MA ... he was just getting home from a grocery run when photogs snapped him on the street.

Erik Per Sullivan groceries in boston us sun mega 2
The US Sun/ MEGA

Erik famously played Dewey Wilkerson on the OG 'Malcolm' ... and he reportedly turned down "buckets of money" to return for the Disney+ reboot, which debuts later this week.

erik per sullivan
20th Century Fox

Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, and Bryan Cranston are all reprising their roles ... but not Erik. He left Hollywood almost two decades ago, and now he's reportedly pursuing a master's degree from Harvard.

Erik sounds like a pretty smart guy ... he's said to be studying Victorian literature at the Ivy League flagship.

No word if Erik plans to check out the reboot during his study breaks.

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