Rex Ryan Arrested For Allegedly Hitting 2 Pedestrians, Running Over Their Feet

Rex Ryan turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning ... after the former NFL head coach allegedly ran over the feet of two pedestrians while driving his pickup truck in Nashville.

It's a shocking allegation against a guy who LOVES feet.

According to Nashville PD, the 63-year-old former Jets coach was driving his truck just before midnight last Thursday when he made a right turn, running over the feet of two people who were crossing the street.

The alleged victims told police Ryan kept driving, but they managed to catch up to him at a red light ... where a heated argument kicked off, with Rex even getting out of his vehicle.

After exchanging words, the pedestrians told cops Ryan bolted without exchanging information ... but they were able to snap a photo of his license plate.

The pedestrians went to the authorities, and a warrant was issued for Rex's arrest. The charges ... two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to give information/render aid, and two counts of failing to obey traffic signals.

His bond has been set at $6K.

The whole incident is ironic, if nothing else.