I Took the Podium, but I'm Not Taking the Job!!!

Play video content Video: Dana White Rejects Trump's Press Secretary Job Offer During White House Briefing Fox News

Dana White got a taste of life as White House press secretary Monday ... taking over the podium during President Trump's briefing ... before turning down the job.

The UFC boss joined Trump in front of reporters, joking, "I've always wanted to do this," before asking who had the first question ... though he quickly insisted he has "zero political aspirations" ... as he told TMZ DC shortly before his meeting with POTUS.

Play video content Video: Dana White Says 'I Have Less than Zero Political Aspirations' TMZ DC

Dana fielded some wild questions, including who would win a UFC fight between Trump and Joe Biden ... and whether the president should pardon Pete Rose, which Dana said would be fair.

But Trump saved the biggest question for last ... officially offering Dana the press secretary gig and asking if he'd rather work at the White House or stick with his "ridiculous UFC."

Dana politely declined, saying he doesn't want to get into politics ... prompting Trump to joke, "I am devastated to hear this."

As TMZ previously reported ... Trump floated the idea Saturday, and Dana told our intrepid producer Jacob before Monday's meeting he had no political ambitions.