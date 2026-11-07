Trump Offers Dana White Open White House Press Secretary Role

Please Be My Next Press Secretary, Dana White!!!

President Donald Trump has offered the next White House Press Secretary job to Dana White ... so sorry, Nicki Minaj!

In a Truth Social post shared Saturday ... the prez wrote ... "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."

Of course, it's hard to tell if Trump is joking ... after all, he did say he wanted Dana to also bring along his "assistants" -- fighters Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

Trump added ... "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other."

The president finished his note, writing ... "Dana, please take the job!"

There has been a slew of speculation over who will become the next press secretary after Katie Zacharia was fired after just 5 days on the job.

Among the options floated was Nicki ... who multiple White House staffers endorsed on social media.