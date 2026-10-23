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Dana White Bets $1 Million On Single Baccarat Hand, Wins Big

Dana White Bets $1 Million On Baccarat Hand ... Wins Big!!! 💰

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Dana White Bets $1 Million On Single Baccarat Hand, Wins Big

Dana White risked a MILLION DOLLARS on a single Baccarat hand in Sin City ... and then posted a video of the insane moment, taking a victory lap after the huge win!

The UFC boss, who's filthy rich (but no one wants to lose a mil), long dreamed of placing a 7-figure bet on a table game, but couldn't find a casino with the balls to take the wager ... until Park MGM stepped up to the plate.

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After getting approval, White and his buddy, SteveWillDoIt, headed to the Vegas Strip in September for high-stakes gambling in a private room at the casino.

The atmosphere was TENSE ... followed by total jubilation after Dana was holding a 9, and the banker, 8.

Game over ... and Dana was a million bucks richer!

Rinse and repeat for Steve, who also won big.

White's love of gambling isn't a secret. It's not rare to see him at the blackjack or baccarat table placing enormous wagers, and he usually wins.

Usually.

White might've taken Park MGM for a fat stack, but he wasn't as lucky when he faced TMZ's own Harvey Levin earlier this year, with $10K to charity on the line.

Harvey did just about everything wrong, but still won.

Even with the rare L, White's still up $990K, and that ain't too bad!

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