Dana White Bets $1 Million On Single Baccarat Hand, Wins Big

Dana White risked a MILLION DOLLARS on a single Baccarat hand in Sin City ... and then posted a video of the insane moment, taking a victory lap after the huge win!

The UFC boss, who's filthy rich (but no one wants to lose a mil), long dreamed of placing a 7-figure bet on a table game, but couldn't find a casino with the balls to take the wager ... until Park MGM stepped up to the plate.

After getting approval, White and his buddy, SteveWillDoIt, headed to the Vegas Strip in September for high-stakes gambling in a private room at the casino.

The atmosphere was TENSE ... followed by total jubilation after Dana was holding a 9, and the banker, 8.

Game over ... and Dana was a million bucks richer!

Rinse and repeat for Steve, who also won big.

White's love of gambling isn't a secret. It's not rare to see him at the blackjack or baccarat table placing enormous wagers, and he usually wins.

Usually.

White might've taken Park MGM for a fat stack, but he wasn't as lucky when he faced TMZ's own Harvey Levin earlier this year, with $10K to charity on the line.

Harvey did just about everything wrong, but still won.