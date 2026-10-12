Sal Everett Says He's Not Leaving UFC Runner Job Despite Getting Fighter Contract

Play video content Video: Sal Everette Talks About New UFC Contract TMZSports.com

Dana White won't have to post a job listing for a new runner, 'cause Sal Everett says he isn't goin' anywhere, despite now being a fighter signed to the MMA promotion.

Everett, 29, works as a runner for White and the UFC -- his duties include running personal errands and stocking the boss's fridge -- but fans assumed he'd be giving his two weeks after earning a contract on Tuesday's Contender Series.

Sal tells TMZ Sports that's not the case.

"I've been working. I worked yesterday and I worked today. I'm at work right now, actually," Everett revealed.

"I love my job, so it's not like I was working so hard to get away from stocking Dana's fridge," the 5-0 fighter said.

"Dana's been blessing me in this position, and yeah, some days are stressful, but it's work, you know? I'm a working man, I'm not lazy. I like to be here."

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Everett knocked out Ozzy Martin about halfway through the first round of their fight in Las Vegas ... and Dana was over the moon when he presented him with the contract.

"Sal, we've had title fights in here, and I don't know if it's ever been as loud as it was tonight," White told Everett.

"Everybody at the UFC loves you, you're a great kid. Forget fighting and the contract, you're a great human being. This could not happen to a better person. You have worked your way from the bottom up. You could not have won more impressively. It's kind of weird because you're already at the UFC, but Sal, welcome to the UFC!"

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What's next (besides work on Monday)? Sal breaks down when he wants to return to the Octagon, and much more.