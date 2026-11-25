There Was No Sexual Assault Involved in Playboy Model's Death

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman is speaking out after he was ordered to pay a $4 million judgment in the wrongful death of Playboy model Kimberly Fattorini in 2017 ... and denying reports of sexual assault allegations.

Taking to Instagram, Merriman -- who "recognized the tremendous loss her family has experienced" -- wrote ... "I strongly disagree with the conclusions reached against me and continue to evaluate my legal options."

Merriman also slammed reports of allegations of sexual assault tied to her death, stressing that "there were no findings of sexual assault in this case."

The former Chargers linebacker added that these claims reported by the media created a "misleading perception of what was actually established in court."

Merriman continued ... "I am evaluating my legal options regarding that as well."

As you know ... the L.A. judge's entering of a $4 million judgment came after a jury found him liable in Kimberly's parents, DeAnn and Ferdinand Fattorini's civil suit against him filed in 2019.

In their suit, DeAnn and Ferdinand alleged that Merriman put GHB into her drink before she died.

Officials had previously ruled her death an accident, pointing out that in addition to the date rape drug, she also had cocaine and alcohol in her system.