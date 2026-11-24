... Only One In The World

The holy grail of Derek Jeter cards has finally surfaced on the auction block ... and it's arguably the most coveted card ever featuring The Captain!

The 1999 Metal Universe Gem Masters #97 Derek Jeter 1/1 -- stamped on the back with "The Only One of One Gem Masters" -- is now up for grabs at Lelands.

One card. No second copy. No, 'there's another one floating around somewhere.'

Lelands says the card's whereabouts weren't known for 27 years ... until it popped up at the 2026 National Sports Collectors Convention. It was graded by PSA, receiving a NM-MT 8, meaning it was in excellent condition.

Bidding opened at $50k and has already climbed past $80k ... and it's expected to rise significantly before the auction closes December 5.

The card, according to Lelands, could become the highest-priced Jeter -- a 5x World Series champ and Baseball Hall of Famer -- ever sold.

For context, other DJ cards, including his 1993 SP rookie card, have sold in the high six figures.