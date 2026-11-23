Boot From WrestleMania X8 Match Vs. The Rock

Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania match-worn boot just raked in an eye-popping $494K at auction ... talk about a massive leg drop!

The classic blue and white flamed boot, complete with Hogan's image and signed by the Hulkster himself, shows plenty of wear and tear from his classic match with The Rock at WrestleMania X8 in March 2002.

Wrestling fans will remember the Toronto SkyDome clash -- labeled as Icon vs. Icon -- a match The Rock won after a People's Elbow and Rock Bottom.

Hulk returned to WWE just a month prior, alongside NWO's Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, after WWE bought out its main competitor, WCW, a year before.

The near half-a-million price tag was for only one boot. Goldin auctioned the left boot in February, fetching $146K.

Hogan's boots and memorabilia have always brought in big bucks, but prices have surged since the legend's 2025 death.