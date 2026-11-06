Brooke Hogan Fielding Offers from Major Publishers for Tell-All Book

Brooke Hogan is ready to tell all ... and she's got a bunch of publishers lined up to make it happen ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Brooke's agent has been fielding offers for a memoir, and four major publishing companies have reached out with interest.

Brooke's rep Susan Haber tells TMZ ... Hulk Hogan's daughter has received "multiple offers from major New York publishers" for the tell-all.

Susan tells us ... "I've known Brooke for nearly 20 years, and she's carried a great deal privately. Telling her story in her own words could be incredibly cathartic."

She says Brooke's sitting on some pretty "explosive" stuff that she has never spoken about publicly... and that "she shouldn't have to carry that weight forever." They're expecting to make a decision Wednesday regarding the offers.

Brooke's been super outspoken in the wake of Hulk's death ... taking issue with the sale of his Florida mansion, his funeral, and his sex tape ... while speaking out about their complicated relationship.

Frankly ... "explosive" is kinda an understatement ... Brooke's alluded to knowing A LOT about Hulk, his associates, and their family ... and a tell-all sounds pretty compelling.