Bill Cosby Accuser Wants Arrest Warrant Issued Over Unpaid $59 Million Judgment

Bill Cosby could find himself back in handcuffs ... because one of his sexual assault accusers wants a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest, claiming he's been blowing off court orders related to the massive judgment he owes her ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Donna Motsinger is asking a judge to hold the disgraced comedian in contempt ... telling the court Cosby's been refusing to cooperate after a jury ordered him to pay her a whopping $59.25 million in her civil sexual assault case.

Donna claims Cosby hasn't paid a single penny of the judgment ... and has ignored demands to turn over information about his finances, including his bank accounts, income and assets.

In fact, she says a judge ordered Cosby on October 9 to cough up the financial information and pay $1,560 in sanctions within 10 days ... but he allegedly did neither.

Now, Donna wants Cosby dragged into court to answer for allegedly blowing off the judge ... and she's asking for a warrant for his arrest if he doesn't show up.

And she's not stopping there ... Donna is also seeking up to $1,000 in fines and five days behind bars for each alleged violation, plus $3,284 in attorney's fees and costs. She's even asking for Cosby to be jailed until he complies with the court's orders if he's found in contempt and continues refusing.

As TMZ previously reported ... a jury found Cosby liable in March after Donna accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1972. She was awarded $19.25 million in damages, plus another $40 million in punitive damages.

Cosby later tried to get the verdict tossed and secure a new trial ... but in May, a judge rejected his efforts. He appealed the rulings to a higher court, which remains pending.