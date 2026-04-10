Bill Cosby Files Request for New Trial, Claims Damages Were Too Steep

Bill Cosby says he deserves another chance to defend himself from Donna Motsinger's allegations of rape ... partially because he says the jury awarded her way too much money.

The disgraced comedian's attorneys filed the documents in court Thursday ... asking a judge for a new trial after a jury ordered him to pay Motsinger nearly $60 million in total damages.

Cosby's team cites a variety of reasons ... including the previous judge not letting his lawyers cross-examine Motsinger for prior statements she made to the Cheltenham Police Department, and denied his lawyers the chance to present evidence of Motsinger's alleged prior drug use.

Among his laundry list of gripes, Cosby also argues that Motsinger's testimony "does not, by any stretch, justify the whopping $19.25 million dollar award of compensatory damages."

As you know ... a jury found Cosby liable for sexual assault and awarded Motsinger $17.5 million for past mental suffering, and $1.75 million for future suffering. Later, the jury also awarded $40 million in punitive damages. Cosby claims the punitive damages award is grossly excessive, represents a third of his net worth, and serves no deterrence purposes, especially since he says he's just "an 88-year-old man with no sight who lives an isolated life" at this point.

Motsinger accused Cosby of giving her a pill she thought was aspirin. However, she claimed she felt off after taking it ... before waking up the next day in her bed with only her underwear on.