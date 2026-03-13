Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Testifies in Court for Other Accuser

Andrea Constand -- who sent Bill Cosby to prison with her testimony about how he drugged and sexually assaulted her -- is now reportedly helping out a new victim of the disgraced actor-comedian.

Constand once again took the witness stand to give testimony on Thursday, but this time it was for a civil case filed by 84-year-old Cosby accuser, Donna Motsinger, according to The New York Times. Motsinger, a former waitress, claims she was 31 when Cosby drugged and raped her in 1972 after he brought her to one of his comedy shows.

Constand and two other women are being called as witnesses in the civil case because their stories are similar to Motsinger's. During hours of testimony in L.A. Superior Court, Constand described her horrific experience with Cosby in 2004 when she was the director of operations for the women’s basketball program at Temple University. Cosby was her mentor, who was an important alumnus at the college.

Constand testified she was "really shocked,” and "humiliated at what had happened, "and I think I was pretty fearful, and pretty scared.” She also testified Cosby gave her 3 pills that incapacitated her before sexually assaulting her at his Pennsylvania home.

At his 2018 criminal trial, Cosby was convicted of 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Constand, and sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.