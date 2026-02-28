Bill Cosby Wants Janice Dickinson Barred From Testifying at Upcoming Trial

Bill Cosby is seeking to prevent Janice Dickinson, Andrea Constand and several other accusers from testifying against him in an upcoming trial ... TMZ has learned.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, not only does Cosby want to bar witness testimony ... he also wants to prevent "evidence of sexual misconduct allegations" from Barbara Bowman, Theresa Picking Serignese and others from being presented at the trial.

In the papers, Cosby claims the evidence is inadmissible because they refer to prior alleged crimes that were ultimately "uncharged."

The upcoming trial is a part of a lawsuit brought against him by Donna Motsinger. She claims he drugged and raped her in 1972 when she was working as a server at the famous Trident restaurant in Sausalito, CA.

In her lawsuit, Motsinger alleged Bill gave her a pill that she thought was aspirin. She claimed she felt off after taking it and said she woke up the next day in her bed with only her underwear on.

As we reported, Cosby gave a deposition in connection with the lawsuit in which he admitted to refilling a recreational prescription for Quaaludes he got from a gynecologist at a poker game 7 times with the intention of giving the pills to women in hopes of having sex with them. He said he never took a single pill himself.