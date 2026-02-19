Bill Cosby Ordered to Turn Over His and His Wife's Recent Financial Records

Bill Cosby is being forced to answer questions about whether he transferred property to his wife, Camille Cosby, amid his ongoing legal troubles ... TMZ has learned.

Following a hearing this week, Cosby was ordered to turn over financial records showing his and his wife’s net worth within the last two years, as part of the lawsuit brought by one of his rape accusers, Donna Motsinger.

The comedian was instructed to produce records showing his bank statements, retirement accounts and other financial accounts from December 2024 to December 2025.

The judge said Cosby will also have to produce any documents showing the "transfer of any property from him to his wife, or his family or any business, trust and company in which he, his wife, or family has an ownership in the past 12 years.”

As TMZ previously reported, Donna claims Bill drugged and raped her in 1972. In the case, Bill admitted during a deposition that he obtained a recreational prescription for Quaaludes that he secured from a gynecologist at a poker game.

He also said he planned to use the pills to give to women in the hopes of having sex with them.

Donna alleged Bill gave her a pill that she thought was aspirin. She claimed she felt off after taking it and said she woke up the next day in her bed with only her underwear on.