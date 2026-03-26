Bill Cosby Was Just 'Having a Good Time' Giving Quaaludes to Women, Former Manager Says

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Bill Cosby was just "having a good time" back in the day when he was giving Quaaludes to women in hopes of having sex with them ... and that's a real quote from his former manager.

Andrew Wyatt joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked him about 88-year-old Bill losing a civil lawsuit to Donna Motsinger, who alleged he drugged and raped her in 1972.

Incredibly, Andrew says Cosby feels like he's being singled out because he was not the only entertainer "having a good time" in the '70s. Yeah.

Andrew's comment shocked us -- not an easy thing to do at TMZ -- and we had to stop him for a moment to push back. Just like we did when Andrew dropped another gem, saying Cosby's accusers are out for "blood."

Cosby even admitted under oath he got a prescription for Quaaludes from a gynecologist at a poker game and then refilled it 7 times with the sole intention of giving the pills to women he was pursuing. Cosby said he NEVER took a single pill himself.

Andrew says he's not defending Cosby, and is just going off what Cosby told him and what he's seen ... and he repeats Cosby's claim the women were asking for Quaaludes.