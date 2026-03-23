Woman Who Says Bill Cosby Drugged, Raped Her Awarded $19.25 Million by Jury

Bill Cosby just took a huge loss in court today ... a jury reportedly awarded $19.25 million to Donna Motsinger after she alleged the comedian drugged and raped her in 1972.

Jurors reportedly found Cosby liable for sexual assault and sexual battery while awarding Motsinger $17.5 million for past mental suffering, and $1.75 million for future suffering.

According to Rolling Stone, the jury also left the door open for future punitive damages by determining Cosby acted with "malice, oppression, or fraud."

As we reported ... Motsinger pointed out that Cosby admitted during a deposition that he obtained recreational prescriptions for Quaaludes from a gynecologist at a poker game.

Cosby also said he planned to use the pills to give to women in the hopes of having sex with them.

Motsinger alleged Cosby gave her a pill that she thought was aspirin. She claimed she felt off after taking it and said she woke up the next day in her bed with only her underwear on.