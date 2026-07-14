Bill Cosby's Dire Health Issues Preventing Him From Being Deposed

Bill Cosby was unable to attend his deposition scheduled for June 23 and June 24 ... and the reason, according to his lawyer, is because he is no longer in good health.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cosby's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says her client could not proceed with his deposition due to his "disabilities, age-related health issues, and related logistical challenges that could not be avoided."

Bonjean says Cosby is "legally blind and suffers from a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations," which make appearing in-person for court hearings far from his home difficult.

Cosby's lawyer also says he "must be accompanied by a male assistant at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom."

The deposition that was scheduled for June 23rd and 24th was canceled because Cosby's support was "not available on the scheduled days" ... rendering the former actor unable to attend.

Cosby just turned 89 a couple of days ago ... and he continues to face legal troubles as his health deteriorates.