Bill Cosby Denied New Trial In Sexual Assault Case

Swing and a miss for Bill Cosby ... he struck out in his attempt at a second chance to defend himself from Donna Motsinger's rape allegations.



According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cosby's motion for a new trial has been denied.

The disgraced comedian filed the motion last month, asking a judge for a new trial after a jury ordered him to pay Motsinger nearly $60 Million in total damages ... the judge's ruling came down Friday, and it's not the result Cosby was looking for.

The judge found that Cosby failed to show there was anything that went down that prevented him from having a fair trial ... and he didn't prove that the $60 Million in total damages were excessive, as he'd claimed.

Cosby also failed to convince the judge there wasn't enough evidence to justify the verdict or that the verdict was against the law either.

As we reported ... a jury found Cosby liable for sexual assault and awarded Motsinger $17.5 Million for past mental suffering, and $1.75 Million for future suffering. The jury also awarded $40 million in punitive damages.

Cosby argued the punitive damages award represents a third of his net worth served no deterrence purposes, especially since he says he's just "an 88-year-old man with no sight who lives an isolated life" at this point.

Motsinger accused Cosby of giving her a pill she thought was aspirin ... and she claimed she felt off after taking it ... before waking up the next day in her bed with only her underwear on.