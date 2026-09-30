Bill Cosby Allegedly Skipped Another Deposition

Bill Cosby allegedly failed to show up for a deposition in a civil lawsuit he's facing ... and his legal adversaries are telling the judge it's the third one he's missed ... and they want him to face some serious consequences.

According to legal documents filed by the lawyers for several women who are suing the disgraced actor and comedian, Bill was scheduled to be deposed from September 22 to September 24 ... but they say Cosby unilaterally canceled on September 21 ... despite receiving proper notice of the dates he was to be deposed.

They claim this is the third time they've had dates set for a deposition that Cosby's team has called off at the last minute ... citing an instance in April and another in June.

And now the plaintiffs are asking the court to hit him with serious sanctions or, at the very least, an order blocking him from testifying so he "cannot benefit from his delay tactics."

We broke the story ... Cosby's legal team filed documents in July claiming he was simply too sick to sit for a deposition. His team says he had to cancel the dates in June because his male assistant -- who helps with his basic needs like using the restroom -- wasn't available. Cosby is 89 years old.

As you know ... in a separate case, Donna Motsinger was awarded $19.25 million and an additional $40 million in punitive damages after she successfully sued Cosby for sexual assault and sexual battery. He filed for a new trial, but the court denied it.