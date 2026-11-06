Rashee Rice: Lamborghini Rental Company Attorney Blasts NFL Star For Filing For Bankruptcy

The attorney representing a Lamborghini rental company that claims Rashee Rice never paid them after his 2024 crash is speaking out after the NFL star filed for bankruptcy ... and he thinks Rice is "incapable" of being accountable for his actions.

Kyle Coker -- who represents The Classic Lifestyle -- tells TMZ ... "I think the only reason Rashee Rice filed for bankruptcy was to avoid the impending jury trial related to injuring others during his drag-racing escapades."

Rice caused a six-car pileup after drag-racing his leased Lamborghini in Dallas in March 2024 ... before pleading guilty to felony racing on a highway and felony collision causing serious bodily injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver spent over $2.1 million connected to the civil lawsuits involving his 2024 Dallas car crash. Coker says Rice still hasn't paid The Classic Lifestyle after the wreck, despite not having insurance.

Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week, claiming he's more than $3.45 million in debt with only $677,000 in assets ... and Coker is blasting Rice's legal move.

Coker tells us ... "The Court in that case wouldn't give him the continuance he desired, and the other parties involved were ready to hold Rice accountable. Upon discovering that Rice would finally have to face the consequences of his actions, he instead rushed to inform the Court that he had filed for bankruptcy over $3 million in debt, with $10s of millions in expected earnings off his next contract."

Coker says he plans on appearing in the bankruptcy court case on behalf of TCL to ask the court to dismiss his bankruptcy and to "further award sanctions against Rice for this illogical procedural delay."

The attorney also takes issue with Rice's legal team ... who previously described him as a "young man that made a mistake" after the crash.

Coker tell us ... "I believe Rice's actions from the start, continuing through his attorney's original 'he's just a kid, give him a break' speech through Rice's subsequent legal troubles, have shown that Rice is incapable of and wholly disinterested in taking accountability for his actions."