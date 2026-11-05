Kansas City Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy, Claims $3.4M in Debt

Rashee Rice has another major headache off the football field ... the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has filed for bankruptcy, claiming he's more than $3.45 million in debt.

According to court records cited by ESPN, Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday in Texas ... claiming he has just $677,000 in assets against his mountain of debt.

A massive chunk of that debt comes from Rashee's legal troubles ... with more than $2.1 million tied to civil lawsuits involving his 2024 Dallas car crash.

Rashee even listed his Super Bowl ring, valued at $160,000, as collateral for his attorney ... while claiming he has just $13,640 in his bank accounts.

And the financial hits keep coming ... Rashee still owes nearly $980,000 from a civil settlement tied to the crash, while disputing hundreds of thousands more in claims.

Rashee is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs, worth over $6 million ... and is set to earn more than $1.5 million in base salary this season alone. He's appeared in five games this season, reeling in a pair of touchdown receptions.

Play video content Video: Chiefs' Rashee Rice Breaks Silence On Jail Stay, Calls It 'Reality Check' Kansas City Chiefs

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... Rashee served 30 days behind bars earlier this year for violating probation stemming from the crash, later calling the experience a "reality check."

He's also been sued by ex Dacoda Jones over alleged physical abuse ... though Rashee disputed the accusations, and the NFL declined to discipline him following its investigation.