Lions' Jack Campbell Has Full Lower-Body Movement After Terrifying Injury

Jack Campbell says he has full movement in his lower body and is still making progress with movement in his upper body ... three days after the Detroit Lions linebacker was carted off Ford Field on a backboard.

The 26-year-old shared the update in a statement the Lions posted Wednesday morning, saying he's incredibly encouraged by how far he's come in such a short time.

Jack admitted there's still work ahead ... but says he remains "very optimistic" and is taking it one day at a time.

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He also leaned on his faith, saying it's never been stronger, believing God has a plan for him.

Jack saved a special thank you for the athletic trainers and medical staff who rushed to him on the field, saying he'll never forget how they cared for him in those difficult moments.

He also praised the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Lions' medical staff, and told his teammates and coaches the team is a family to him.

Campbell even had a special message for the city ... Detroit is built on toughness, resilience, and grit, and that's exactly how he plans to attack this.

Jack went down in the 4th quarter of Sunday's 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings, when his helmet hit T.J. Hockenson's hip on a tackle. He lay face down and motionless for several minutes before he was put on a backboard, carted off and taken to a local hospital with a neck injury.

On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell called it "positive news on Jack"... and asked fans to keep the prayers coming.

JC asked for the same thing in his statement, closing with "God is good. My faith is strong."