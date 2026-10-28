Justin Tucker's Back In The NFL, Chiefs Signing Former All-Pro

Justin Tucker is getting another shot in the NFL ... the Kansas City Chiefs are signing the longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker to their practice squad.

K.C.'s the first team to sign Tucker since the 2024 season, when the league suspended him following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Tucker was regarded as the league's best kicker, but his career was derailed in 2025 when 16 massage therapists from multiple Baltimore-area spas accused the Pro Bowler of inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions.

JT vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "unequivocally false."

"I cannot be clearer," Tucker said in a statement on X at the time. "These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me, and more importantly, my family."

Despite the denial, the Ravens released Tucker that spring.

After an investigation, the NFL suspended him 10 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Tucker didn't appeal, indicating he wanted to "put the difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible." He served the ban as a free agent.

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The move is not sitting well with Chiefs Nation. Former Chiefs' lineman and Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz slammed the signing on X, posting ''Hmmm, 16 allegations of sexual misconduct, a 10 game suspension from the NFL, and a terrible 73% on FGs in 2024. I feel like this is a Norm Macdonald bit 'wow that's the first I'm hearing of this.'"

The move comes as Harrison Butker, the Chiefs' longtime kicker, is struggling ... missing four kicks in the last two games.

Of course, Butker's no stranger to controversy himself ... remember his Benedictine College speech a few years back?