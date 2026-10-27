WWE Stars CJ Perry and Miro Expecting First Child Together, It's a Boy

CJ Perry and her husband, Miro Barnyashev, are about to have a new little tag-team partner ... because the WWE stars are expecting their first child together.

The couple -- better known to wrestling fans as Lana and Rusev -- revealed the exciting news to People Tuesday ... announcing they're having a baby boy after a long and emotional journey with IVF.

Perry tells the outlet they began IVF treatments in 2025 and underwent an embryo transfer this past August ... before getting confirmation she was pregnant just days later.

The road to parenthood wasn't exactly a walk in the park ... with Perry admitting the process was filled with uncertainty as they waited to learn whether their embryos were developing successfully.

But they've already got a name picked out for their little guy ... Bear Petrov Barnyashev, who's expected to arrive April 28, 2027.

Miro says he's wanted to name his son Bear for a decade ... while the middle name Petrov is a tribute to his father.

And Miro's apparently already planning the kid's athletic career ... joking he wants to move the family to Spain so Bear can attend Real Madrid's football academy.

The baby news marks another big chapter for the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, separated in 2023, and eventually found their way back to each other.

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Perry says they've both dreamed of becoming parents for years ... and after everything they've been through, they can't wait to meet their son.