CJ Perry Shows Producer Charlie Neff Wrestling Move on TMZ Livestream

CJ Perry hit us with a curveball when she crashed the TMZ Livestream Monday ... instantly squaring up with one of our staffers, and leaving us ready to call in a ref and slap down a timeout sign!

Jokes -- it was all fun and games, obviously! CJ had a chance to show our producer Charlie Neff how to apply a killer wristlock ... and before long, it legit looked like these two were about to headline their own WrestleMania.

You gotta watch the video -- Charlie shrieked in panic at one point before finally finding her flow ... and TBH, kinda killed it. A few more practice rounds and she might be ready to tap in with the pros.