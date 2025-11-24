CJ Perry Shows Producer Charlie Neff Wrestling Move on TMZ Livestream
CJ Perry Show & Slam On TMZ Livestream!!!👊
CJ Perry hit us with a curveball when she crashed the TMZ Livestream Monday ... instantly squaring up with one of our staffers, and leaving us ready to call in a ref and slap down a timeout sign!
Jokes -- it was all fun and games, obviously! CJ had a chance to show our producer Charlie Neff how to apply a killer wristlock ... and before long, it legit looked like these two were about to headline their own WrestleMania.
You gotta watch the video -- Charlie shrieked in panic at one point before finally finding her flow ... and TBH, kinda killed it. A few more practice rounds and she might be ready to tap in with the pros.
CJ also spilled on how she met her husband through WWE, dropped some Russian on us, and even weighed in on Hulk Hogan’s legacy -- so yeah, the vid’s a knockout ... give it a watch!