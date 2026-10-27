Chrishell Stause and G Flip Never Made Marriage Legal Before Split

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are going their separate ways after four years together and multiple weddings ... but TMZ has learned there's one thing they won't have to worry about -- getting a divorce.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... the "Selling Sunset" alum and Australian musician never legally tied the knot, despite celebrating their love with multiple wedding ceremonies over the years.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Married After One Year of Dating Instagram / @chrishell.stause

As TMZ first reported back in May 2023 ... Chrishell and G exchanged vows during a Las Vegas ceremony, even sharing photos from their big day ... and we quickly learned they weren't legally married.

At the time, sources told us the couple planned to make things official somewhere down the line ... but we're now told that never happened.

The pair went on to celebrate their relationship with an additional wedding ceremony and vow renewal ... though none of their public declarations of love made their union legally binding.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause Announces G Flip Breakup After 4 Years

As TMZ previously reported ... Chrishell announced their breakup Monday, revealing she and G had agreed to handle their split with love and respect.

And while Chrishell was the one who broke the news ... sources later told TMZ it was actually G who decided to end their four-year romance.

Chrishell admitted she's still in love with G and feels "a little bit like a failure" over the split ... while G said they'll always cherish their memories together.