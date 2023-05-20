Chrishell Stause and G Flip Not Legally Married, Despite Las Vegas Ceremony

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and G Flip walked down the aisle in Las Vegas and appeared to tie the knot, but they're NOT married ... at least in the eyes of the law.

It's been more than a week since Chrishell and the 29-year-old Australian musician strongly hinted at their marital status with a social media post showing what appeared to be a Vegas wedding ... but we did some digging and there's still no marriage records for the couple in Clark County, Nevada.

Play video content Instagram / @chrishell.stause

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... despite rampant online speculation, Chrishell and G Flip are NOT legally married.

However, our sources say Chrishell and G Flip plan to have an official wedding ceremony somewhere down the line.

Chrishell and G, who is non-binary, have been together for over a year ... first revealing their romance last May during the "Selling Sunset" reunion special.