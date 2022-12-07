Chrishell Stause Rips People's Choice Awards, Says She Couldn't Bring GF G Flip

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is goin' OFF on the People's Choice Awards, claiming organizers didn't let her bring her boo, G Flip, to the event -- while her costars got a plus-one.

Chrishell went on a Twitter rant Wednesday morning, prefacing it with, "I am on the sauce a bit." Oh boy ...

She then took it out on the award show ... "people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu."

What really set her off was the fact, according to Chrishell, all of her 'Sunset' costars were invited, and some of them were allowed to bring plus ones. The final indignity for Chrishell -- "I was nominated for best [reality] star and yet they said NO. Again fu."

To her point, Chrishell's ex-bf and costar, Jason Oppenheim, was at the PCAs with his new GF, Marie-Lou Nurk.

Heather Rae El Moussa and her hubby Tarek also came together to the ceremony ... while Tarek is best known for his HGTV show, "Flip or Flop," the series wasn't up for awards.

As you know, Chrishell and G Flip confirmed they were a thing back in May during the reunion special for "Selling Sunset" -- which was around the same time they were featured making out quite a bit in G Flip's music video, "Get Me Outta Here."

FYI -- costar Davina Potratz also seemed to get blocked from bringing a guest ... commenting on Chrishell's post, "I wanted to bring someone too but couldn’t."

Play video content