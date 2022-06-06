Chrishell Stause Wins 'MTV Movie and TV Award,' Thanks Fans for Supporting Coming Out
6/6/2022 7:17 AM PT
"Selling Sunset" Star Chrishell Stause has some new gold, and used her MTV victory moment to thank fans for overwhelming support after going public about dating G Flip.
Chrishell was awarded best reality star at the "MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted" ceremony Sunday night, and admitted she was worried her fans wouldn't be cool with her true self after announcing it to the world.
Drum roll, please 🥁 And the winner for Best Reality Star at the 2022 #MTVAwards: Unscripted goes to.... @Chrishell7 📺 pic.twitter.com/mFgXHoL2fM— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022 @MTVAwards
She says she was nominated before she opened up about her sexuality, and didn't know if that would impact her chances -- but she's clearly taking the win as a show of support from fans.
G Flip was at the award show and planted a big kiss on Chrishell to celebrate her taking home the trophy. Interestingly, her costar, and ex-bf, Jason Oppenheim was in the crowd too ... along with the rest of her castmates.
As you know, the new couple confirmed they were a thing back in May during the reunion special for "Selling Sunset." -- which was around the same time they were featured making out quite a bit in G Flip's music video, "Get Me Outta Here."