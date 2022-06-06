Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Chrishell Stause Wins 'MTV Movie and TV Award,' Thanks Fans for Supporting Coming Out

CHRISHELL STAUSE Thanks Fans for Support After Coming Out ... During MTV Victory Speech

6/6/2022 7:17 AM PT
Getty

"Selling Sunset" Star Chrishell Stause has some new gold, and used her MTV victory moment to thank fans for overwhelming support after going public about dating G Flip.

Chrishell was awarded best reality star at the "MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted" ceremony Sunday night, and admitted she was worried her fans wouldn't be cool with her true self after announcing it to the world.

She says she was nominated before she opened up about her sexuality, and didn't know if that would impact her chances -- but she's clearly taking the win as a show of support from fans.

MTV

G Flip was at the award show and planted a big kiss on Chrishell to celebrate her taking home the trophy. Interestingly, her costar, and ex-bf, Jason Oppenheim was in the crowd too ... along with the rest of her castmates.

As you know, the new couple confirmed they were a thing back in May during the reunion special for "Selling Sunset." -- which was around the same time they were featured making out quite a bit in G Flip's music video, "Get Me Outta Here."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later